Girl killed, two injured in landmine explosion

10 June,2023 01:48 pm

KASHMORE (Dunya News) - A girl was killed and two others were injured in a landmine explosion in Kashmore on Saturday.

Rescue officials said a landmine suddenly exploded in Qaisar Khan Jakhrani village near Bakhshapur due to which a girl died on the spot and two people were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body and the injured to a hospital.

Police said the incident was a result of a long-standing conflict between tribes.

