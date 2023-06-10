Girl killed, two injured in landmine explosion
Crime
KASHMORE (Dunya News) - A girl was killed and two others were injured in a landmine explosion in Kashmore on Saturday.
Rescue officials said a landmine suddenly exploded in Qaisar Khan Jakhrani village near Bakhshapur due to which a girl died on the spot and two people were injured.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body and the injured to a hospital.
Police said the incident was a result of a long-standing conflict between tribes.