SHO suspended for desecrating dead-body of terrorist

Crime Crime SHO suspended for desecrating dead-body of terrorist

Police tied the deceased militant's body to bonnet of APC and paraded it through the city

11 June,2023 05:05 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar has taken stern action by suspending an SHO allegedly involved in humiliating the dead-body of a terrorist on Saturday. DPO has also ordered initiation of a departmental inquiry against the accused policeman

According to reports, Police encountered a terrorist in the Mattani area of Peshawar and killed him in subsequent operation, the militant was identified as Azmat a.k.a Malang. After the operation, the police officers present there tied the deceased militant's body to the bonnet of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and paraded it through the streets leading towards the police station.

Following the circulation of a video that filmed this degenerated act incident on social media, senior police officials took notice of the incident immediately.

A committee under the supervisor of Saddar Circle Superintendent of Police (SP) will investigate the matter to the core and table its findings.

Despite various calls and proposals of pacifying inimical elements through dialogues there has been no progress in this regards. In fact the security situation in northern and south-western provinces of Pakistan has exacerbated within the few months forcing the authorities to reiterate their commitment to uproot the menace of terrorism.