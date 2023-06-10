ANF nabs five peddlers, seizes drugs in countrywide operations

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday arrested five peddlers and seized a huge cache of drugs in operations across the country.

According to the ANF spokesman, the ANF carried out multiple operations in various parts of the country. The force foiled a major drug smuggling attempt from Quetta to Punjab and also recovered 180 kg of hashish from a truck full of onions near Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said two suspects, who were residents of Pishin, were apprehended by the ANF team. In another operation, 500 grams of heroin was recovered from a suspect who belongs to Sialkot near Wazirabad Road in Hafizabad district of Punjab.

Another operation was conducted at Indus Chowk near Gadap town in Karachi, where 51 kg of hashish was recovered from a car. It was being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi, he added.

The spokesperson further said 371 kg of heroin and 221 kg of morphine were recovered from an uninhabited area of Pishin and also 10 kg of hashish was recovered from a rickshaw at Airport Road in Quetta.

He said cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

