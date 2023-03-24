Dacoits in Lahore looting public unbridled

Once again, robbers in Lahore are depriving public of their valuables without any interruption

24 March,2023 03:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Armed robbers snatched rupees 1.5 lakhs and a mobile phone form a bakery in broad daylight, the area in northern Lahore falls under the jurisdiction of Shadbagh police station.

A CCTV footage emerged after the incident, the culprits are clearly visible in this video while robbing the shop-keeper. Ironically, the same shop has been robbed three times before this incident, serious question have arisen regarding the performance of police as the suspects are still at large and couldn’t be apprehended even after the availability of footage

Robberies in Lahore are getting usual and the intensifying trend of robberies has been observed by the citizens, however, a large number of crimes still go un-reported due to the un-satisfactory performance of Punjab police. The citizens say, they are really concerned about their security and exclaim that the police do not cooperate with them and often resort to victim blaming.

