Cop martyred in attack on census team in DI Khan

08 March,2023 10:24 pm

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - A policeman embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while four others were injured after the census team was attacked by suspected terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan District, according to police.

The terrorist incident, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yaqoob Zulqarnain, took place within the boundaries of Daraban Police Station in the remote Gira Mastan area.

"Unknown armed persons attacked the cops while the census team and police officers were working in the area," he added. Mr Zulqarnain further stated that after attacking the police mobile vehicle, the perpetrators ran away.

Five police officers were hurt in the incident, according to Zulqarnain, and were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for care, where one of them passed away.

