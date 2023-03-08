Hyderabad: Driver murders renowned doctor

Driver escaped with doctor's vehicle after stabbing him to death, say Police

08 March,2023 04:18 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Renowned Dr. Dharam Dewarthi was murdered in Citizen Colony area of Hyderabad.

According to Hyderabad police, Dr. Dharam Dewarthi was stabbed to death by his driver, identified as Altaf. Police also said that the driver managed to escape with the doctor's vehicle and a search was on for him.

The police further added that the body of the deceased has been taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

