Islamabad police arrest two robbers in operation

Both arrested are wanted in several cases in Islamabad and Lahore, Capital Police

08 March,2023 04:20 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Police arrested two robbers during an operation in Kohsar police station area of the federal capital.

Islamabad police told that the two arrested suspects were wanted in several cases of firing during the incidents. The federal police further said that the arrested suspects were also wanted by the Lahore Police in several incidents.