18-year-old boy tortured to death by robbers

08 March,2023 02:28 pm

KARAK (Dunya News) – An 18-year-old boy was tortured and killed by robbers in Takht-e-Nasrati tehsil of Karak on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Muhammad Basit. He was on his way back from his shop when some robbers tried to snatch his valuables, and as Basit offered resistance the robbers tortured him and later killed the boy by chocking him to death with a rope.

The 18-year-old’s dead body was found dumped at some place in the city. Police shifted the dead body to Takht-e-Nasrati Hospital for autopsy and a search operation has been launched to catch the runaway suspects.

