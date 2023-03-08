CIA arrests two most wanted shooters

More than 16 serious cases registered against criminals, both were in touch with other gang, DSP CIA

08 March,2023 04:15 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore has arrested two most wanted shooters.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Iqbal Town said that Talha and Abdul Muqeet were arrested. Abdul Muqeet is a resident of Ali Park Ichhra while Talha belongs to Samanabad and that against whom more than 16 serious cases have been registered, the DSP said. He added that both the shooters were in touch with the gang in the country and abroad as well.

