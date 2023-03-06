Two robbers caught after being injured in 'shootout'

Two robbers caught after being injured in ‘shootout’

06 March,2023 06:04 pm

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two robbers after they were injured in an encounter.

The district police claimed that a citizen, Imran, informed police on emergency number 15 that a gang of eight robbers had looted cash and valuables from passersby. They said a police team responded to the complaint and tracked down the suspects who opened fire on the officials.

As the policemen retaliated, two of the robbers were injured and taken into custody. They said the suspects were injured in firing of their accomplices. Police, they said, recovered the booty and a motorcycle from the gangsters.

Police said teams had been formed to arrest the absconding suspects as well.

