In-focus

Two women killed in firing in Dera Bugti

Two women killed in firing in Dera Bugti

Crime

The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital.

DERA BUGTI (Dunya news) – Two women were killed when armed men entered a house and opened fire in Kachhi Canal area of Dera Bugti, Balochistan on Monday. 

According to sources, the shooting incident took place in Kachhi Canal Branch No 3 area of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, where armed men entered the house and fired indiscriminately, as a result of which the two women in the house were killed. 

Police shifted the bodies to hospital and launched investigation into the incident.

 

 

Related Topics
Crime
Pakistan



Related News