Man kills two brothers, sister-in-law over dispute

06 March,2023 01:16 pm

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - A man killed his two brothers and a sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Pakpattan on Monday.

According to police sources, the incident took place in 48 SP Partaba area of Chak Bedi police station of Pakpattan. A heavy police force reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Aslam and Kulsoom Aslam. Muhammad Saleem, the suspect, managed to escape while firing in the air.

Police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to hospital for post-mortem. Teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconder.