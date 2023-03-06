Karachi: Police arrest gang war accused after encounter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A gang war commander was arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire with police in Kalakot area of Lyari in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the arrested gang war commander belonged to Lyari gang war’s Uzair Baloch group. Police have also recovered arms and a motorcycle from his possession.

Police further said that the accused was involved in heinous crimes including attacks on police.

