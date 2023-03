12-year-old takes his life over family dispute

12-year-old takes his life over family dispute

Police are investigating the causes

06 March,2023 11:08 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A 12-year-old boy on Monday hanged himself to death over family dispute at Raiwind-Sundar road prompting the police to investigate causes of the incident.

Reports said that Ateeq was heart-broken over family dispute which compelled him to take the extreme step. The police transferred the dead body to the charnel house for a forensic.