Bahawalnagar: Son kills father for not giving money

Accused Sagar killed his father Jahangir with axe and fled from spot, Police

04 March,2023 05:42 am

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - In Bahawalnagar, son has killed his father for not paying pension money in the Basti Abdul Rehman near Chak Nadir Shah.

Bahawalnagar police has said that the accused Sagar killed his father Jahangir with an axe on the head and fled from the spot after the incident.

On the other hand, the body of the deceased was shifted to the District Hospital for postmortem.

