21 February,2023 12:04 pm

MASTUNG (Dunya News) - Unidentified people attacked a Levies check post on Quetta-Taftan highway in Mastung on Tuesday, leaving two personnel martyred.

The suspects also took away weapons of Levies officials. The bodies of Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area for hunting the runaway suspects.