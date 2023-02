Pakpattan: Man injured in firing in robbery resistance

Man shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment, case has been registered, Police

21 February,2023 02:14 am

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - One person was injured after the robbers opened fire on resistance during a robbery on the outskirts of Pakpattan.

The person injured in the firing has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, according to Pakpattan police.