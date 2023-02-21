Muridke: Trader injured in robbery resistance

Crime Crime Muridke: Trader injured in robbery resistance

Accused snatched motorcycle, mobile and valuables from 40 years trader, Police

21 February,2023 01:39 am

MURIDKE (Dunya News) - A trader has been injured in firing on the resistance during a robbery near Jalal Town, GT Road, Muridke.

The 40 years old trader who was injured in the firing has been identified as Imran was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Muridke police officials said.

Police officials further said that the accused snatched a motorcycle, mobile and valuables from the trader during the incident and fled while the police have started a search operation to arrest the accused.

