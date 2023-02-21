Chishtian: Masked robbers loot mobile shop

Crime Crime Chishtian: Masked robbers loot mobile shop

Three robbers looted Rs300,000 in City B Division Police Station limits

21 February,2023 01:53 am

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) - Three masked robbers have looted Rs300,000 from a businessman during a robbery at a mobile shop on Sugar Mills Road, Chishtian.

The robbery took place in the limits of City B Division police station. The robbers also tortured the woman and the security guard during the robbery and fled after looting, according to Chishtian police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

