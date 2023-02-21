Manchanabad: Two groups quarrel results in five including woman injured

Injured shifted to hospital for medical treatment, Police registers case

21 February,2023 02:09 am

MANCHANABAD (Dunya News) - Five persons including a woman were injured during a quarrel between two groups over a family dispute in Dewanwala on the outskirts of Manchanabad.

Sticks were used freely by both groups during the fighting while all those injured in the incident have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, police told. A case has been registered and legal proceedings have been initiated.

