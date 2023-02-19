CTD captures would-be woman suicide bomber in Quetta

Officials recover suicide jacket from the suspect

19 February,2023 10:18 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested a would-be woman suicide bomber and recovered her jacket.

A CTD spokesperson said the suspect was arrested near a park in Quetta’s Satellite Town when teams of CTD and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in the area against the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

The raid came after intelligence agencies received a tip-off that the suspected attacker, named Mahbal, wife of Bebagar alias Nadeem, intended to carry out a signature suicide attack on some key installation and law enforcement agencies in the provincial capital.