Karachi: Four injured in firing shifted to hospital

Incident took place due to quarrel during ceremony, further investigation into the incident is underway

18 February,2023 05:17 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Four people were injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town Khairabad area of the provincial capital.

The injured have been identified as Ghafoor, Sabir, Hussain and Azmat have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to policy.

Police added that the shooting took place due to a quarrel during the ceremony and further investigation into the incident is underway.

