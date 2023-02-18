Clash between two groups in Sohawa, four injured

Pakhtoon groups’ clash over installation of Tandoor resulted into incident

18 February,2023 05:07 am

SOHAWA, JHELUM (Dunya News) - Four persons sustained bullet injuries as a result of firing between two groups over a minor altercation, Jhelum police has told.

Three people were seriously injured and were referred to Rawalpindi, police station Sohawa personal and elite force reached the spot while police also arrested several people.

The Pakhtoon groups clashed over installing an oven [tandoor] in front of the tandoor. According to sources, dozens of people from both groups have gathered outside the hospital due to which the police have called for more forces in Jhelum. Elite force deployed to deal with any untoward incident.

