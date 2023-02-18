Shikarpur police action, two wanted arrested

More criminal records sought, government has reward of dreaded robbers at worth Rs30,30 lakh each

18 February,2023 05:09 am

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - Police acted on a tip-off on Chaman Bridge Link Road near Rustam Town. SSP Faizan Ali said that during the operation, two notorious robbers Sikandar Marifani and Asghar Marifani who were assigned Rs30 lakh each reward were arrested on charges of kidnapping for ransom, Looting and robbery. He was wanted in 28 serious cases.

According to the SSP, 14 cases each have been registered against notorious robbers Sikandar Marifani and Asghar Marfani. SSP Faizan Ali said that more criminal records of the robber have also been sought from other districts and the government has the reward of the dreaded robbers at Rs30, 30 lakh each.

