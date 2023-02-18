CTD arrests eight terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

Seven cases were registered against the arrested terrorists.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested eight terrorists during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across Punjab.

The CTD spokesperson said the eight terrorists, who belonged to banned outfits, were arrested in IBOs conducted in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sargodha and Multan. Suicide jackets, explosives materials, weapons and bullets were recovered from them.

The spokesman added that investigation had been launched after registering seven cases against the terrorists.



