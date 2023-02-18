Chishtian: Friends murder buddy after inviting him for meal

Sajid was father of three children, while the accused have fled from the spot

18 February,2023 05:03 am

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) - In Chishtian, friends murdered their own buddy after two suspects invited him for meal.

According to Chishtian police, Sajid had been friends with the accused Usman and Adnan for 15 years, both friends called him for food and tortured his friend Sajid.

Police said that the deceased Sajid was the father of three children, Sajid's body has been handed over to the heirs after post-mortem, while the accused have fled from the spot. A case has been registered against the two accused on the complaint of the victim's brother, police added.

