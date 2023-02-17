Mardan: Brutal father kills four year ailing daughter

Daughter was sick for three days, husband got enraged when asked to take her to doctor, says mother

17 February,2023 02:40 am

MARDAN (Dunya News) - A four-year-old ailing daughter was killed by a brutal father in Mardan.

Instead of taking her to a doctor, a brutal father tortured her to death in Gujarat area of Chura police station in Mardan.

The girl's mother Farzana said that 4-year-old Zulekha was ill for three days, asked her husband to take her to the doctor, but the brutal man tortured the wife and daughter.

According to the statement of the girl's mother, four-year-old Zulekha was killed and the woman was injured in the violence.

