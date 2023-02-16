Karachi Police & Rangers arrest accused involved in robbery and street crimes

Accused Nadir Khan used to operate with his accomplices, Rangers spokesman

KARACHI (Dunya News) - As a result of a joint operation of Rangers and police in Karachi, accused Nadir Khan, involved in robbery and street crimes, was arrested.

According to Rangers spokesman Bilal Naseer, the accused Nadir Khan used to operate with his accomplices, on August 12, 2022, along with his accomplices, snatched motorcycle laptops and cash from the citizens, the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to Rangers spokesman Bilal Naseer, raids are being conducted to arrest other co-accused of the arrested accused.