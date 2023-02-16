Series of robberies continues unabated in Jalalpur Pirwala

Crime Crime Series of robberies continues unabated in Jalalpur Pirwala

Troubled business community became relentless protest, police unable to maintain law & order in city

16 February,2023 04:02 am

JALALPUR PIRWALA (Dunya News) - The series of robberies continues unabated in Jalalpur Pirwala.

A robbery took place in Multan road vegetable market in broad daylight where robbers looted millions of rupees and mobile phones at gunpoint and escaped, Dunya News reported.

The robbers roamed the city in public with rifles. Three unidentified motorcycle-borne armed robbers looted Tariq Arhtiya at gunpoint, while citizens are worried about countless incidents in the city and surrounding areas. Troubled by the recent incidents, the business community became a relentless protest.

Thieves and dacoits did not even leave the house of the former MPA, while on the other hand, the police seem to be unable to maintain law and order in the city.