Man killed, two women injured in Bhimber firing

Women injured in domestic abuse incident shifted to DHQ Mirpur Hospital

16 February,2023 03:59 am

BHIMBER (Dunya News) - A yong man was killed and two women were seriously injured in firing in Kis Khabalan area of Bhimber Azad Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Majid Arsalan son of Mohammad Rafi while two women were seriously injured, Dunya News reported.

The women were referred to DHQ Mirpur in an injured condition, the name of the killer is being told as Raja Sohaib son of Mohammad Zafar Ghatadi Tonin. The incident took place due to domestic abuse.