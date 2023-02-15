Rs91 million looted from cash van in Gujranwala

Five car bound robbers opened fire on van, driver was injured due to firing, Police

15 February,2023 03:50 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - In a big robbery incident in Tatle Aali area of Gujranwala five robbers looted Rs91 million and managed to escape.

Five robbers in the car opened fire on the cash van to stop it. The driver of the van was injured as a result of the firing of the robbers, according to the police.

The robbery took place near Udtali Varkan check post. The cash van was going from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala. A heavy contingent including police officers rushed to the spot.

