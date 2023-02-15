Hyderabad police arrest drug dealer with 14kg hashish

Accused is key member of drug supplier gang, police registers case under Narcotics Act

15 February,2023 03:45 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - In Hyderabad Bhattainagar police arrested a drug dealer with 14 kg of hashish.

The police arrested the drug dealer Rustam Sohag from near the police station limits and recovered 14 kg hashish from the possession of the arrested accused, according to Hyderabad police spokesman who also told that the arrested belonged to district Khairpur Mir while preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was a key member of the drug supplier gang.

More information and criminal records about the arrested drug dealer are being checked while the police have registered a case under the Narcotics Act against the arrested drug dealer, police spokesman told.

