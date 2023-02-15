IGP seeks report from RPO Gujranwala over killing of four people

Crime Crime IGP seeks report from RPO Gujranwala over killing of four people

Main accused Mehmood arrested and murder weapon recovered, Punjab Police spokesman

15 February,2023 03:41 am

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has sought a detailed report from RPO Gujranwala within 24 hours on the killing of four people over long-standing enmity in Saroki.

The main accused Mehmood has been arrested. According to Punjab Police spokesman Mujahid Latif the murder weapon has been recovered from the accused Mehmood.

