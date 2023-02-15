IGP seeks report from RPO Gujranwala over killing of four people
Crime
Main accused Mehmood arrested and murder weapon recovered, Punjab Police spokesman
WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has sought a detailed report from RPO Gujranwala within 24 hours on the killing of four people over long-standing enmity in Saroki.
The main accused Mehmood has been arrested. According to Punjab Police spokesman Mujahid Latif the murder weapon has been recovered from the accused Mehmood.