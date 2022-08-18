3 women shot dead for ‘honour’ in Peshawar

18 August,2022 05:05 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Three women on Thursday were killed for honour in Peshawar.

According to the police, three girls including two sisters were shot dead in the suburban area of Daudzai Babuzai, and brother shot and killed his two sisters and one of their friends.

While brother of the two sisters and three of his friends have been named in the FIR, with preliminary investigations citing honour as the reason for the killing.

The police have started further investigation into the incident and raids to arrest the accused.