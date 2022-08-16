Four held for harassing foreign women

Crime Crime Four held for harassing foreign women

Four held for harassing foreign women

16 August,2022 07:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested four suspects for harassing foreign women during the Independence Day celebrations.

Soon after the videos went viral, the Islamabad Police swung into action and recovered the videos related to the harassment of two foreign women at Shakar Parian from the possession of the arrested suspects.Police sources said that the process of identifying all the accused seen in the videos present at the spot is going on with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Islamabad Police have registered the case of the incident in Abpara police station and started investigating the matter.