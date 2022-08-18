FIA arrests four suspects involved in online fraud
Crime
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle Lahore arrested four suspects involved in online fraud on Thursday.
FIA Cybercrime Circle Lahore conducted an operation that led to the arrest of four suspects including two Nigerians, who used to extort money from people through Whatsapp by luring them with gifts.
The items recovered from the accused were seized and a case has also been registered against them under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act.