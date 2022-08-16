Security guard shot dead by robbers in Narowal

16 August,2022 01:54 pm

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - A security guard was killed and another injured after an alleged attempted robbery turned deadly shooting Tuesday outside the National Bank in Narowal.

According to details, the robbery incident took place outside National Bank near DPO office in Narowal city of Punjab, when the robbers targeted the cash van and exchanged fire with the security guards.

One guard was killed and another got injured in the clash, while the robbers looted the cash van and escaped. The condition of the injured security guard is said to be critical.

