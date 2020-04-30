Nimrah files harassment petition against her father

DG KHAN (Dunya News) - Nimrah Kazmi, a girl from the Saudabad area of Karachi who allegedly went missing has confessed to being married in DG Khan and also filed a harassment petition in the Additional Sessions Judge s Court against her father on Monday.



The marriage certificate of Nimrah Kazmi has also come to light. On the other side, in the petition filed by Nimra, the father has been accused of forcibly marrying an older man.

In her petition, Nimrah Kazmi admitted that she had willingly left home and got married while taking the position Nimra said she was engaged to Najib Shah Rukh in her childhood.

At the request of the girl, the Additional Session Judge has stopped the Taunsa City Police Station from harassing her illegally.

Nimrah Kazmi s video statement has also come to light in which she said that she had willingly left home, got married on April 18 to Najib Shah and no one has abducted her.