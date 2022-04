A robbery incident took place in a village located in the surroundings of Zafarwal

ZAFARWAL (Dunya News) – A robbery incident took place in a village located in the surroundings of Zafarwal in which the dacoits looted a huge amount of money and gold from the citizens, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the robbers snatched around twelve lac rupees in cash and another huge amount in the form of gold jewelry from the citizens.

As per sources, the suspects fled the crime scene easily after the incident while the police was nowhere to be found.