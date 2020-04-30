Another abduction has taken the toll of young girl's abductions up to three in the past ten days

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Another abduction has taken the toll of young girl’s abductions up to three in the past ten days in the port city of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The third girl has been reported to be abducted from Soldier Bazaar of Karachi who is said to be 25 years old and went missing three days ago.

The relatives of this girl had filed a missing report in Soldier Bazaar police station on the same day she went missing.

Police seem to have failed as they still cannot seem to find any leads on any of the missing girls.

It merits mention here that, another teenager known by the name of Nimra Kazmi went missing in Saudabad area of Karachi.

She was the second fourteen year old that went missing in the port city while the police seems to have failed miserably to recover or even find clues of the missing girls.

The mother of Nimra went out for work at 9 in the morning of April 20 and when she came back home, the girl was nowhere to be found, the mother revealed.

The local police of Saudabad has filed a case of the missing person and a search operation is underway.

Earlier than Nimra Kazmi, a 14-year-old Dua Zehra had gone missing from the Golden Town area of Al Falah, area of Karachi.