KARACHI (Dunya News) – Father of one of the three missing girls, Dua Zahra, on Monday rejected the surfing news of her recovery saying that he has no clue about his daughter Dua and the news of her recovery is not true.

According to the details, Dua Zahra’s father while talking to media said that his daughter has not been found. He further added that Police from Punjab and Sindh have been coordinating over the case, but the recovery of his daughter has not been confirmed yet. My daughter will be 14 years old in four days, he continued saying.

If my daughter is listening, I will tell her to come home, said Dua’s father.

According to the police sources, they have traced the fourteen year old from Lahore whereas Dua had gone missing from the Golden Town Al Falah, area of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also confirmed that the police and other law enforcing agencies have traced the girl.

Other than Dua Zahra, other abductions had taken the toll of girl’s abductions up to three in the past ten days in Karachi.