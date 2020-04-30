Police sources revealed that they have traced and recovered Dua Zahra in Lahore.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has confirmed that the police and other law enforcing agencies have traced and recovered Dua Zahra within ten days, Dunya News reported on Monday.

Dua Zahra one of the three missing girls, was abducted from the premises of the Alfalah Police Station located in the port city of Karachi has now been recovered from Lahore and has married to a man named Zaheer.

According to the police sources, they have traced the fourteen years old from Lahore whereas the 14-year-old Dua Zehra had gone missing from the Golden Town area of Al Falah, area of Karachi.

Other than Dua Zahra, other abductions had taken the toll of girl’s abductions up to three in the past ten days in Karachi.

The third girl has been reported to be abducted from Soldier Bazaar of Karachi who is said to be 25 years old and went missing three days ago.

The relatives of this girl had filed a missing report in Soldier Bazaar police station on the same day she went missing.

Police seem to have failed as they still cannot seem to find any leads on any of the missing girls.

It merits mention here that, another teenager known by the name of Nimra Kazmi went missing in Saudabad area of Karachi.

She was the second fourteen year old that went missing in the port city while the police seems to have failed miserably to recover or even find clues of the missing girls.

The mother of Nimra went out for work at 9 in the morning of April 20 and when she came back home, the girl was nowhere to be found, the mother revealed.

The local police of Saudabad has filed a case of the missing person and a search operation is underway