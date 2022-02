Three people of a family were murdered in the Chung area of Lahore, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the victims were a man, his wife and daughter who were brutally murdered after their hand and feet were tied up.

The deceased was identified as Amanat Ali who was a lawyer by profession.

As per sources, a heavy contingent of the police reached the murder location and started investigation.