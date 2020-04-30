Husband allegedly sets wife on fire in Kasur

KASUR (Dunya News) – Husband in Bhalo village of Kasur, allegedly sets wife on fire after pouring petrol over her due to a domestic dispute.

According to details, the fire in house-hold critically wounded 22-year-old Sumaira who was immediately taken to the hospital. Thana Mustafabad Police arrived at the site of the incident whereas the accused remained successful in fleeing away from the crime-site.

As per details District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Shoaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and ordered to take strict steps against the culprit.

DPO Kasur went on to add that the offender must be arrested on immediate basis and the provision of justice must be ensured.