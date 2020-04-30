Molester arrested for sexually abusing girl on call from multiple phone numbers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to reports, an accused has been arrested for harassing female student by making calls from multiple mobile numbers and threatening her.

The molester is identified as Asad. He used to sexually harass and threaten the girl with different mobile numbers, if the girl refused to talk he would then scare the girl on her way when she walked out to attend her academy which is located near Ravi Road, Lahore.

According to police, When the mobile numbers were checked by the authorities it was revealed that the molester was living in the victims neighborhood.

According to SHO Ravi Road Lahore, Ravi Road police arrested the accused and filed a case against him.

While expressing disappointment on such crimes the SP said, Women molesters and harassers deserve no concessions and should be punished severely.