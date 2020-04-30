Man kills mother, injures father with sharp weapon in Okara

OKARA (Dunya News) – A man, in Okara killed his mother and injured father with a sharp weapon, reported Dunya News on Tuesday.

According to the details, the man who is resident of Thana Okara sector D/48 killed mother with sharp saw while cut the throat of father and injured him critically. Injured Munir Ahmad was immediately taken to the hospital. On the other hand, son remained successful in fleeing away.

The Police arrived at the incident on the spot, and started search operation to find the culprit immediately.