KARACHI (Dunya News) - Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case filed a petition in the District and Sessions Court requesting for a medical examination. His counsel had claimed that the accused is mentally ill and he shall undergo a full medical check up in order to determine his mental health.

Additionally, the accused Tahir Zahoor, who owns Therapy Works, also applied to summon a doctor who did medical treatment of his injured employee.

Moreover, the witness who is an ASI said that the victim woman’s body was lying in the room when she arrived after the incident was reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani heard the case. During the hearing, the main accused Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer, chowkidar Iftikhar and Mali Jan Muhammad were produced before the court.

On behalf of Zahir Jaffer, his lawyer mentioned in the petition that my client is mentally ill and should undergo medical treatment.

Tahir Zahoor of Therapy Works requested in the petition that the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had done medical treatment of his employee Amjad therefore they should also be called as a witness.

Futhermore, Witness ASI Muhammad Zubair told the court that the information about the incident was received at 7 pm on July 20 on which two personnel arrived at the incident.

According to ASI Zubair, they reached the last room on the top floor of the house where some people were present. At that time four to five men had captured the accused Zahir Jaffer. These people left as soon as they saw the police personnel and later they overpowered the accused.

Dr Anam, another witness of the incident said, "She did not write the apparent identity of any of the accused and no one was identified in front of her."

Dr Anam was also cross examined by the lawyers of the accused on which the court adjourned the hearing till December 8.