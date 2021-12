Lawyer allegedly killed in an open firing incident by unknown men

KARACHI (Dunya News) – According to the evidence collected from CCTV footage, unidentified bikers opened fire at a car in Gulistan e Johar, Karachi killing a lawyer.

The victim is identified as Irfan Mehr who was an office secretary of Sindh Bar Council, sources told.

The Slain was on his way to drop off his children to school when shot by unknown men.

CCTV footage of the incident was received by Dunya News, the incident has been reported and further investigations are underway.