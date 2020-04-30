Nazim Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Owais physical remand extended

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Judicial Magistrate Malir has extended the physical remand of three accused involved in Nazim Jokhio murder, including PPP Sindh Assembly member Jam Owais Kahram, for three days.

According to the police, investigations are still underway and demanded more time to complete the process.

Moreover, Dozens of lawyers chanted slogans against Sindh Assembly member Jam Owais after court hearing.

Police presented the accused in court with VIP protocol, media reports.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government will form separate joint investigation team (JIT) on murder of Nazim Jokhio because they have no trust on the provincial JIT.

On the direction of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheik met the heirs of slain Nazim Jokhio in Malir and also expressed condolences to his family.

He also maintained that Nazim Jokhio’s heirs will be provided all kind of support. “I will take this case into a logical end. I will also talk to the Sindh chief minister and IG Sindh in this regard.”

He said that Nazim Jokhio was brutally killed and his heirs were also receiving threats, adding that the names of the real killers have not been included in the case so far. “We have no trust on JIT of the provincial government. In this regard, I will ask the Prime Minister to set up JIT at the federal level.”

“It is unfortunate that there are many people in the Sindh Assembly who have criminal cases against them, the chief minister should trial of such members,” Imran Ismail said, asking that when does the chief minister support such victims.

Jokhio s murder

A man was allegedly killed by influential persons few days ago after he stopped them from hunting and recording video of their antic.

The victim was identified as Nazim Jokhio, whose funeral prayer has been offered in Goth Salaar Jokhio.

The body was found near Memon Goth area of Malir in Karachi.

According to the family, Nazim Jokhio had made a video of the fight between two parties and uploaded it on social media which went viral.

After the video came to light, the influential man invited Nazim Jokhio to his house in Malir.

The victim’s brother had told the police that the accused has strong links with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members and put pressure for the deletion of the viral video. He said that Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death during the talks.

However, upon resistance Nazim Jokhio was kidnapped and killed at Jam house.

On the other hand, police officials said that the postmortem of the body was done at Jinnah Hospital.

According to sources, the police recorded the initial statement of the victim’s brother and arrested two guards named Haider and Mir Ali for further investigations.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident gave directions to the police to file the case.

FIR against PPP MPA Jam Awais Jokhio for torturing to death Nazim Jokhio, father of four, for trying to prevent Arab hunters from illegal hunting was registered.