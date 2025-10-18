Zimbabwe accepts PCB's invitation to participate in T20 tri-series in Pakistan

Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a T20 tri-series from November 17-29, hosted in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Zimbabwe Cricket has accepted the invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the PCB, a three-team T20 series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka will take place in November. The tri-series will be held from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The PCB stated that the opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on November 17 in Rawalpindi, while the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 19 in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host five matches.

PCB vows to proceed with tri-nation series despite Afghanistan's withdrawal

Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that Afghanistan would not participate in the tri-nation series in Pakistan in November.